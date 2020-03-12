Court orders Oshiomhole’s arrest, prosecution

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered service of court papers on application seeking order of mandamus compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole over alleged fraud.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Tuesday in an ex parte application by an anti-corruption crusader, Bishop Osadolor Ochei, who alleged that Oshiomhole diverted state funds to personal use. Justice Chikere, while ordering that the EFCC be also served with the same court process, stressed that the service be done within five days from October 9, 2018 when the order was made.

The ex-parte with Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/628/ 2018, and filed by his counsel, Dr West Idahosa has Oshiomole and the EFCC as first and second respondents respectively.

Dr Idahosa, in arguing the motion, however, urged the court to allow the respondents file their reply to the weighty allegations made against them by the applicant in support of the federal government’s anti-corruption fight.

Bishop Ochei had on October 28, 2016 petitioned the EFCC against Oshiomhole who was governor of Edo State from November 2008 to November 11, 2016.

Dr Idahosa, in praying the court to grant the request of his client, referred the court to 86 exhibits filed in support of the application and added that there are documents and electronic pictures of palatial houses of the former governor, whose earnings all his life cannot acquire and that there are evidence on how Oshiomhole allegedly diverted money for Edo State project to personal projects.

Ochei’s lawyer said that there are vouchers of exorbitant air fares that the former governor incurred, stressing that the amount of the air fares are enough to buy air carrier for the Edo State people.

