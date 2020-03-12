Coronavirus: Six more persons quarantined in Lagos

Six more persons have been quarantined in Lagos on suspicion of being infected by the deadly Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus.

The suspects include a teacher and four siblings who flew into the country from the United Kingdom (UK).

The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who stated this Wednesday, also said that the two missing passengers on the Turkish Airline which brought in the Italian index case, have been discovered and placed under watch list, to prevent them from spreading the disease.

…more details coming

