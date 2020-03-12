Coronavirus: Six more persons quarantined in Lagos

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
138
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Six more persons have been quarantined in Lagos on suspicion of being infected by the deadly Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus.

The suspects include a teacher and four siblings who flew into the country from the United Kingdom (UK).

The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who stated this Wednesday, also said that the two missing passengers on the Turkish Airline which brought in the Italian index case, have been discovered and placed under watch list, to prevent them from spreading the disease.

…more details coming

SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive
Next articleFG orders CBN to pay Ogoni community N182.7bn from FirstBank account over Shell’s oil spillage
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.