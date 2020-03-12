Canadian PM in self-isolation after wife tested positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms after travelling to London.

Trudeau’s self-isolation has led to the cancellation of the First Minister’s meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers. Grégoire Trudeau began experiencing flu-like symptoms after returning home from London and is also self isolating at home, according to a statement her condition has improved, but out of an abundance of caution she is being tested for COVID – 19.

