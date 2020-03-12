Canadian PM in self-isolation after wife tested positive for coronavirus

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
54

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms after travelling to London.

Trudeau’s self-isolation has led to the cancellation of the First Minister’s meeting between the prime minister and provincial premiers. Grégoire Trudeau began experiencing flu-like symptoms after returning home from London and is also self isolating at home, according to a statement her condition has improved, but out of an abundance of caution she is being tested for COVID – 19.

SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine leads to La Liga suspension
Next articleBrazilian Govt Official Who Met With Trump, Pence at Mar-a-Lago Tests Positive
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.