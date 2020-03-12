Brazilian Govt Official Who Met With Trump, Pence at Mar-a-Lago Tests Positive

President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesman for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for covid-19, Brazilian officials said.

Wajngarten stood next to Trump and Pence in a photograph that was taken in Florida.

President Trump’s order restricting travel from Europe for 30 days over the coronavirus outbreak left many European officials blindsided, and the European Union expressed exasperation in a short statement that was rare in its directness.

Upheaval persisted in global markets, as fears of a worldwide recession mounted. Meanwhile, Princess Cruises abruptly canceled all planned trips for two months.

The cruise operator, which has faced quarantines on two coronavirus-stricken ships, won’t sail again until May 10

