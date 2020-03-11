U.S. stocks head back towards lows as investors await details on stimulus measures

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – U.S. stocks headed back towards lows Wednesday as investors awaited further details on stimulus measures proposed by the White House to curb the impact of the novel coronavirus, which has become a pandemic, according to the the World Health Organization.

The S&P 500 slipped 3.91%, Nasdaq Composite lost 3.58% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.39%.

After weeks of downplaying the potential effects of the virus, President Donald Trump has called an emerging meeting of top U.S. health officials at a time when the coronavirus spread continues to gather momentum.

The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic as the virus has spread globally, with infections now topping 120,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...