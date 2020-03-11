Senate Passes the CAMA Bill 2020

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
103

The Senate today, Tuesday, 10 March 2020, passed the Companies and Allied Matters Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020 (“the CAMA Bill”). The CAMA Bill seeks to establish an efficient means of regulating businesses, minimize the compliance burden of small and medium enterprises, enhance transparency and shareholder engagement and promote a friendly business climate in Nigeria.

The Bill will be presented to the President for assent after the version of the Bill passed by the House of Representatives has been harmonized with the Senate’s version.

It will be recalled that the President withheld his assent to a similar CAMA Bill, 2018 passed by the 8th National Assembly in May 2018.

 

Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

