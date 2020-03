ABUJA, March 10 – Nigerian treasury bill yields rose across the board while the currency was quoted weaker on Tuesday as investors worried about a collapse in oil prices, widened spreads across asset classes, traders said.

Treasury bills fetched between 16% and 17% on Tuesday, up from 14% before the oil price row. The naira quoted at 367 over-the-counter, from 366 in its previous session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...