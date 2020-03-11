Nigerian Lawmakers Summon ASUU, Education Ministry Over Strike Action

Naija247news Media, New York
Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives are making moves to stop the Academic Staff Union of Universities from embarking on any other strike in the near future.

To resolve the issue, the House of Representatives has summoned the leadership of ASUU, the Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Labour to find a solution to the strike action.

The lawmakers posited that strike actions by the union had the tendency of collapsing the economy of the country.

The lawmakers expressed fear that ASUU would embark on an indefinite strike if their agitations were not addressed.

In a motion of urgent public importance submitted at the floor by Dachung Bagos, the legislator urged the House to intervene in the ongoing strike action by the union.

He highlighted Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System as the major reason for the industrial action.

In his submission, Rimamnde Shawulu posited that education tourism drains the country’s forex and called for the development of public and private institutions to discourage the practice.

