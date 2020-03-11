Nigerian Court Adjourns Corruption Case Against Ex-Oil Minister Diezani

A Nigerian court adjourned a corruption case against former Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke until May 11.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged Alison-Madueke with money laundering in 2018 relating to her five-year tenure overseeing Nigeria’s crucial oil resources. The anti-graft agency said in 2017 that it had traced at least $615 million of illegally acquired cash and properties to the ex-minister.

Alison-Madueke has been living in the U.K. since 2015 and Nigeria has so far failed to have her extradited to face the charges. While she’s been the subject of a probe by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency since 2013, she has not been charged by the British authorities.

