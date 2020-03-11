Nigeria produce local hand sanitizers to help curb spread of coronavirus

The Federal Government has involved itself in the production of sanitizers, to help stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire disclosed this to the media on Friday before the product was unveiled by the Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr Obi Adigwe.

According to Mr Adigwe, the hand sanitizer project is an initiative of the Health Minister who mandated research and health agencies to ensure that scarcity and shortage of prevention materials and products do not become an issue in the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

“This development is due to the health minister’s mandate to NIPRD and other research agencies, to put in place various activities that will ensure the issue of shortages and supply chain disruptions are addressed.

“I am happy to inform you that based on the charge; NIPRD began series of activities to address various challenges that are identified to our own situation.

“We have also undertaken several other activities; we have opened up a database for local pharmaceutical manufacturers who have been licensed to produce hand sanitizers in Nigeria.”

After the unveiling, Dr Ehanire commended the efforts of the NIPRD and added that the product will be sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for certification.

