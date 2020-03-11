Lagos Assembly seals offices of suspended lawmakers

Lagos State House of Assembly has sealed off the offices of four lawmakers who were suspended indefinitely through voice votes at plenary on Monday.

The lawmakers, Moshood Oshun (Mainland Constituency II) and Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II) were suspended, while two principal officers, Rotimi Abiru, a former chief whip and Olumuyiwa Jimoh, former deputy majority leader, were sacked on Monday.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told the newsmen that the principal officers had their offices sealed off because they had been suspended from plenary.

The source said the 26 lawmakers had signed a letter that was read on the floor of the House by the clerk in compliance with rule 35 of the House.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, had said the officers were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions that were against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

“It is on this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination.

“Their actions can destabilise the House,’’ he said during plenary.

