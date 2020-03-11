JUST IN: El-Rufai appoints Sanusi into KADIPA board

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely forty-Eight hours after he was dethroned as the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been appointed into the board of KADIPA.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA. Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of the state and anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State World Bank recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

“Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.

“The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

“The new board of KADIPA has the following members:

Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe Chairman

His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II Vice-Chairman

Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government

Bariatu Y. Mohammed, Head of Service

Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor

Aisha Dikko, Attorney-General of Kaduna State

Idris Nyam, Commissioner, Business, Innovation & Technology

Fausat Ibikunle, Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development

Thomas Gyang, Commissioner, Planning & Budget Commission

Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA

Amal Hassan, Private Sector

Hafiz Bayero, MD, Kaduna Markets Development Company

Altine Jibrin, Director-General, KADGIS

Umma Aboki, Executive Secretary, KADIPA

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve.”

Muyiwa Adekeye

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...