Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa’ad, Shehu El-Kanemi’s Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe

The criminals that destroyed the North by deposing Emir Sanusi will soon turn their attention on Sultan Saad Abubakar of Sokoto and Shehu Abubakar El-Kanemi because they want to remove any voice of reason from the North, loot down the region and disappear into Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and US to enjoy their loots. The CUPP had last year raised alarm that there is a plan to depose Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano for holding views contrary to that of the parties in power.

In December last year, I wrote a piece titled ‘Planned Deposition of Emir Sanusi; Foolishness of Northern Elites’ the next day, the Presidency set up a committee headed by Ex Maximum leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon, Adamu Fika, Governor Fayemi among others to resolve the Ganduje, Sanusi feud.

In the second piece titled ‘Plot to Depose Sanusi; North Sheds Foolishness as Buhari, Abdulsalami, Gowon Intervenes’, I posited that, “The worst humiliation to the Emirate stool is the new law that when an emir wants to travel out of the state, he sends letter to the local government chairman, instead of the governor. Thus Emir Sanusi will have to take permission from a houseboy local government Chairman of Kano Metropolis before he can visit the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria.

“Soon the law will be extended to Sokoto and the Sultan will take permission from the Chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area before he can attend Argungu Festival in Kebbi Emirate jurisdiction. The Shehu of Borno will soon beg Maiduguri Local Government chairman before he can attend a state function in Abuja.

“Governor Ganduje has humiliated the north. He has desecrated the revered emirate mystique of northern Nigeria. This nuisance may continue until Almajiris turns Emirs to lap dogs. Babangida started it, Abacha joined in 1996, Obasanjo and Aliero took it to another level in 2005. These men are former Presidents. Now a Governor is threatening an emir as though he is a councillor. Soon a local government chairman will depose the Emir of Bauchi, and soon again road transport workers will banish an Emir of Daura. Ganduje is sowing the seeds and it will germinate very soon”

Now that the hawks have deposed Sanusi, I want to tell the north that the cycles of depositions have started. The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar is next in line. The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi will be the next until they have turned Sultanate and Emirates to rags at the becks and callings of riff raff.

The criminal politicians that destroyed the North, looted the North, hoisted Boko Haram on the north, raped young girls in the name of child marriage and sent their impoverished fathers to Mecca for a gratuitous pilgrimage, have finally taken a big pound of flesh, sacked a most brilliant, most intellectual, most progressive Emir. They have tested an experiment and it walked successfully.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar should either shut his royal mouth up, and swallow every piece of shit from these criminal northern politicians or risk being thrown away. The Shehu Abubakar El-Kanemi should be sheepishly praising the government as Boko Haram invades Maidugeri, or be thrown away. It will come to a point where the troublesome leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima will sack the Emir of Zazzau. It will degenerate to a point where MC Oloumo, leader of Lagos touts will influence the sack of the Sultan of Sokoto

It is very unfortunate that despite the interventions of Generals Abdulsalami, Gowom, Adamu Fika, Governor Fayemi among others, Ganduje still went on to depose Sanusi. Buhari gave a tacit approval to this heist when three weeks ago he pledged neutrality in the Sanusi-Ganduje feud. Where is the Father in Buhari.

I chided Igbo leaders when they were fooling away with Jonathan while infrastructural deficits engulfed the region. Today, Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB fame has turned them into rags. These people superintended over a 419 Second Niger Bridge and 419 Enugu International Airport and another 419 ‘Ebele is our brother’ mantra which kept the Igbo in infrastructural crisis when other regions are being developed with oil money.

Northern elites have shown that they were even more foolish than their Igbo counterparts. Soon the Almajiris will do them ‘frog jump’. They should mark my words.

Sanusi blew the whistle that $20bn was missing from the Federation Account in 18 months from NNPC remittance alone. Jonathan and his team victimized Sanusi until they hounded him out of the CBN while the international finance world hailed him. Months after Sanusi’s revelation, Oby Ezekwesili former Vice President, World Bank African Affairs revealed that billions of dollars has been wasted. She was abused to high heavens by Jonathan’s men.

Months after Ezekwesili’s revelations, Prof Soludo, Sanusi’s predecessor at the CBN put the figure of stolen funds at $150bn within Jonathan era. I had months earlier put up my calculation of stolen funds during Jonathan era at $142bn.

Sanusi could have asked for his share of the missing $20bn and could be given $2bn to shut up. Sanusi as Emir of Kano, criticized in 2016 Buari’s forex policy. Sanusi said that “We have created our own billionaires since 2015 from foreign exchange subsidy.”

Sanusi said: “For instance, when the CBN was selling dollar at N197 and people were buying at N300, if I sit down in my garden and pick up my phone I would have enough people to call in the industry to get $10M at officials rate and sell at N300 and make a profit of over N1bn and if I do that four times in a year. For doing nothing I would have earned N4bn.

“And people were telling us that this policy was to help the poor. We should not devalue because if we do the poor people would suffer”.

Criticizing Governor Ganduje’s light rail project Sanusi said “We have governors…”they go to China and spend one month on a tour and what do they come back with, MoU on debts.

“China will lend you $1.8bn to build light rail. This light rail will be done by the rail workers from China. The trains will come from China. The engines will come from China. The labour comes from China. The driver is Chinese. At the end of the day, what do you benefit from it.”

Sanusi challenged Kano residents to defend themselves against Boko Haram and the terrorists plotted to assassinate him, bombed the Kano Central Mosque, killing over 200 persons inside the place of worship. Fortunately, their principal target, Emir Sanusi, travelled to London earlier in the day.

Therefore, it is dumbfounding that the entire northern establishment sits in silence while a corrupt governor Ganduje destroys the ancient prestigious Kano Emirate. Ganduje’s tenure will expire in 2023 but Kano Emirate lives for long.

Sanusi should accept his fate. But let no evil Nigerian ever consign him to any life in exile in a village in Nasarawa for speaking out against evil. Any attempt to try that, we burn down the useless country. Let him go and rest. Let Sultan Sa’ad wait for his turn of disgrace. Let Shehu El Kanemi wait for his turn, until Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, ISWAP and criminals overrun the North.

Obinna Akukwe wrote via profetobinna2@yahoo.com

