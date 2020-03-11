El-Rufai appoints Sanusi as Chancellor of Kaduna State University

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has named dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as Chancellor of Kaduna State University, KASU.

Sanusi succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House announced the new appointment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multi-campus structure with presence across the state,” a statement issued by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), said.

According to the statement, “Muhammadu Sanusi II replaces the pioneer Chancellor, HH Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who has served in that role since 2005. Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”

