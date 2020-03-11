Dethroned Emir Sanusi harps on loyalty to successor

The deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll has called on people of the state to remain peaceful and law abiding.

Sanusi made the call in his farewell message shortly before he was whisked away from the palace on Monday in Kano.

The dethroned emir, who spoke in Hausa Language called on his family members and relations to declare allegiance to whoever succeed him as the next emir.

“We wish to call on the public to remain peaceful, whosoever is made the Emir, we hereby instruct our family members, children and all those we have authority on to declare their allegiance to him.

“They should respect him; protect his dignity and integrity, and that of the Emirate. This is because his dignity and integrity is the dignity and integrity of this Emirate as well,” he said.

He used the occasion to thank the people of Kano for their cooperation; love, loyalty, obedience and prayers they have shown throughout the period of his reign as the Emir of Kano.

“We wish to thank the people of Kano for their cooperation in all these years, for the love, loyalty, obedience and prayer they have shown us.

“We wish to thank all those that have assisted us during our reign especially the members of our council and the chiefs that were loyal to us.

“We are also thankful to our relations who stood firmly in preserving our dignity and the dignity of this Emirate,” he said.

The deposed emir, who accepted his dethronement as a will of God, thanked the Almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity to lead the revered Kano monarchy.

He further called on Muslims to continue with the prayers they have been offering through the years, adding: “May Allah bless our dear land Kano with peace and tranquility.

“One of the blessings I have received from Almighty Allah is that He made me the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014, kept me alive and healthy for almost six years on the throne of our blessed heritage.

“Today, Almighty Allah that made me the emir has destined and taken it away.

“We have always said that being an Emir is limited by time. The days Allah has willed for one to remain as emir is limited. Once those days are completed one must vacate the throne whether he wants to or not.

“As a result of that we accept whatever Allah wills. We accept; we are thankful, we are happy and we believe it is the best for us.

“May Allah bless you all, keep you alive and enrich our dear land. May He bless us with good leaders. May Allah bless this Emirate and our country at large.

“May He return back our land to us. We thank you, thank you and thank you so much as we depart happily, peacefully and thankfully’’.

News Agency reports that Kano State Government on Monday dethroned Sanusi and enthroned Aminu Ado Bayero, as the 15th Emir of Kano. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...