Covid-19: Nigeria plan ban Chinese imported hand sanitizers, bolsters local production

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
140

Central bank chief says sanitizers can be produced locally
Lender may limit hard currency to importers of sanitizers

In Nigeria, hand sanitizers are a coveted item since the country became the first in sub-Saharan Africa to identify a patient with the coronavirus.

Customers complain that prices have tripled since the diagnosis two weeks ago. Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria could make the disinfecting liquid even more precious.

Governor Godwin Emefiele said Wednesday he plans to cut off access to foreign exchange to importers of hand sanitizer in order to bolster local production.

“It is naira that we will pay to buy sanitizers, rather than using dollars to import sanitizers from China,” Emefiele told a crowd of businessmen at an event in the capital, Abuja.

“And I’m sure, as you all expect, that very soon, sanitizer will get into the list of items that are banned,” he said, drawing smiles and applause.

Nigeria has been trying to get long-term control over its food supply by restricting access to foreign exchange and banning imports of dozens of products, from soap to cement to milk. Africa’s top oil producer, Nigeria depends on crude for 90% of its foreign earnings.

SHARE
Previous articleMTN Group reports full year HEPS up 38.9% as CEO Shutter quits
Next articleNigeria produce local hand sanitizers to help curb spread of coronavirus
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.