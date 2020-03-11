Covid-19: Nigeria plan ban Chinese imported hand sanitizers, bolsters local production

Central bank chief says sanitizers can be produced locally

Lender may limit hard currency to importers of sanitizers

In Nigeria, hand sanitizers are a coveted item since the country became the first in sub-Saharan Africa to identify a patient with the coronavirus.

Customers complain that prices have tripled since the diagnosis two weeks ago. Now, the Central Bank of Nigeria could make the disinfecting liquid even more precious.

Governor Godwin Emefiele said Wednesday he plans to cut off access to foreign exchange to importers of hand sanitizer in order to bolster local production.

“It is naira that we will pay to buy sanitizers, rather than using dollars to import sanitizers from China,” Emefiele told a crowd of businessmen at an event in the capital, Abuja.

“And I’m sure, as you all expect, that very soon, sanitizer will get into the list of items that are banned,” he said, drawing smiles and applause.

Nigeria has been trying to get long-term control over its food supply by restricting access to foreign exchange and banning imports of dozens of products, from soap to cement to milk. Africa’s top oil producer, Nigeria depends on crude for 90% of its foreign earnings.

