Alleged N2.2b land scam: Investigation against deposed Emir Sanusi to resume after court’s order

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Following the dethronement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II as emir of Kano, the state public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says it would continue with it investigation over alleged N2.2 billion land scam against the deposed emir after the court order.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano State last Friday restrained the anti-graft agency, its Chairman and the Governor from investigating the deposed emir and ordered that all parties maintain status quo pending hearing of the originating motion.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado on Tuesday disclosed the plans of the commission to continue with the investigation against the deposed emir.

According to him, “Even yesterday (Monday) some companies were invited by the commission.

“But on the emir, the investigation will continue after the court order.

“It is now that we have the fertile ground to for our investigation since the emir is not around,” he added.

It would be recalled that The anti-graft Agency had last Thursday, March 5, granted extension for the appearance of Emir before it to Monday, March 9.

However, the Monarch on Friday, March 6, 2020 filed an ex parte motion before the court against Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (1st respondent), Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Attorney General, Kano State and the Governor as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Sanusi through his counsels led by Nureini Jimoh Esq. sought the court to restrain the 1st and 2nd respondents (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and its Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado respectively) from investigating the affairs (of the applicant) pending the hearing of the originating motion.

The presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa granted the order of the monarch and directed that the status quo be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

