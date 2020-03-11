Akanu Ibiam Airport: Reps insist on completion of project in April

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has ordered contractors fixing the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to complete work on its runway and other facilities by April or risk revocation of the contract.

The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, issued the warning while briefing the Media, at the weekend after an oversight visit to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport & the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

He said: “Maybe, a little delay, but as we told him (the contractor), we are not going to accept anything beyond Easter. And from what they are doing now, the second asphalt they are laying is the most important asphalt, but it will be light.

“But most importantly, is the Enugu airport runway; it must be completed soon. Like I said we are targeting Easter”.

He added that if the contractor PW fails, “we may have revoked the contract.”

The Committee, also advised that there should be a tripartite agreement between the Imo State government, the Federal Government and the contractor to facilitate the completion of work on the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri.

“There should be a tripartite agreement between the State government, the Federal government and the contractor to facilitate the completion of this project”, he said, adding that when the expansion work on the project is completed, “it will be a source of revenue for both state and federal governments,” he advised.

He, however, hailed the government of Imo State, for building the airport without Federal government support.

The MD of Gosh Projects Limited, Mr Jeff Okoh, the company handling the Owerri Airport expansion contract, told journalists, that N13billion was needed to complete the expansion project.

The contract was awarded for N21billion, but according to the contractor, “only N8 billion, has so far been released”.

Recall that the efforts of the House Committee on Aviation and the Government of Enugu State led to the award of a N10billion contract for the fixing, expansion of the airport runway and the installation of other landing facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

