Uzodimma Tasks Road Contractors on Speedy and Quality Work

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has enjoined contractors handling road contracts in the state to increase their manpower so as to get the roads ready before the rainy season kicks off.

The Governor did on Tuesday when he went on inspection of some of the major roads under construction in the state and tasked contractors on quality jobs that would stand the test of time.

He pledged: “As a government, we will keep to our agreement with you but we expect you to deliver good jobs on record time and possibly improve on what you are doing presently.”

On his assessment of the work, Governor Uzodimma reiterated that some contractors are very serious, some dilly-dallying while some are politicizing it. He warned that soon, Government will take deliberate actions to see that those who are not serious are shown the way out and the serious contractors encouraged.

Going forward, Governor Uzodimma assured that his government is desirous to see that Imo people do not suffer the menace of flooding as witnessed in the years past.

He said: “Government is making frantic efforts to identify the root causes of incessant flooding in Owerri metropolis and experts have been engaged to proffer possible solutions to the problem.”

Governor Uzodimma promised that he will be deliberate and proactive in his quest to return Imo as the pride of the South East. He assured that his administration’s policy thrust of Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of the state will be followed to the letter.

Some of the roads inspected include: Ekemele-Okigwe Road, 5th Inland Road, Mbaise Road – Road Safety junction, Assumpta – Port Harcourt Road, Chukwuma Nwoha Road among others.

