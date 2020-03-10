Nigeria Bourse Bleeds as ASI Tanks by 4.91% amid investors Panic Sell-Offs on Banking Stocks

as NIBOR Rises on Sustained Liquidity Strain…

The local equities market nosedived by 4.91% amid sustained bearish activities even as the Exchange printed 33 laggards as against 3 gainers at the close of trading session.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE All Share Index (ASI) further worsened to 9.14% from 4.91%.

In the same vain, the NSE Banking stocks plunged by 12.53% as banking-giant shares such as ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, FBNH, UBA and STANBIC nosedived by 9.69%, 9.93%, 9.28%, 9.60% and 10% respectively.

Similarly, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices fell by 12.53%, 2.85%, 4.42%, 0.93% and 1.10% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded rose by 220.56% and 130.51% to 0.59 billion units and N4.20 billion respectively.

In the money market, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity strain; while NITTY moved in mixed directions.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked amid bearish activity.

