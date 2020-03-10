Nigeria Bourse Bleeds as ASI Tanks by 4.91% amid investors Panic Sell-Offs on Banking Stocks

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
206

as NIBOR Rises on Sustained Liquidity Strain…

The local equities market nosedived by 4.91% amid sustained bearish activities even as the Exchange printed 33 laggards as against 3 gainers at the close of trading session.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE All Share Index (ASI) further worsened to 9.14% from 4.91%.

In the same vain, the NSE Banking stocks plunged by 12.53% as banking-giant shares such as ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, FBNH, UBA and STANBIC nosedived by 9.69%, 9.93%, 9.28%, 9.60% and 10% respectively.

Similarly, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices fell by 12.53%, 2.85%, 4.42%, 0.93% and 1.10% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded rose by 220.56% and 130.51% to 0.59 billion units and N4.20 billion respectively.

In the money market, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity strain; while NITTY moved in mixed directions.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked amid bearish activity.

SHARE
Previous articleAtedo Peterside Lash out on Northern cabal over Sanusi’s banishment politics
Next articleECOWAS states urged to adopt microeconomic policies for Eco take-off
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.