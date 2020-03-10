New Emir of Kano visits President Muhammadu Buhari

The new Emir of Kano visits President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has paid a visit to president Buhari at the presidential villa.

The visit is coming 24 hrs after he was appointed as the new Emir of Kano.

Alhaji Aminu Bayero was previously the Emir Of Bichi.

Recall before the dethronement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, he was a thorn in the flesh to the ruling elites in the north.

He was always known to speak up against the northern elite towards their disdain for offering education to the northern youth.

Emir Sanusi was seen as fearless and always took sides with the female folks as well.

A strong advocate for the girl child and gender equality.

Sanusi was once the CBN governor and was known for strict policies.

Today the new Emir of Kano visited the president at the presidential villa.

