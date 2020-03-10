MDXi’s Azure Stack Platform enables JMG, others with critical applications hosting

Lagos, Nigeria – March 10, 2020: Following the launch of its Microsoft Azure Stack service, MDXi, MainOne’s data center subsidiary, becomes the first service provider in Nigeria to deliver Azure consistent services from an in-country data center. MDXi’s Stack platform provided in partnership with Microsoft and HPE operated by Selectium, will enable companies currently seeking Azure Cloud services obtain the same world-class services closer to home, significantly reducing customer-facing latency.

The MDXi Azure Stack offers an enterprise-grade hosting solution that complies with local regulatory standards, enabling more businesses in Nigeria simplify their IT implementation and reap the benefits associated with Cloud operating models. These solutions apply across all sectors ranging from E-Commerce solutions where local hosting enable transactions in a few milliseconds, to crystal clear voice call center applications amongst others.

The Cloud services enable businesses build modern applications across hybrid environments; allowing them to migrate critical applications from legacy technology to modernized and more efficient technology without having to go offshore. MDXi has provided Cloud and value-added services, including Cloud hosting solutions, disaster recovery and managed services, to various clients in large Enterprises and SMEs, over the past 5 years with best in-class uptime performance. In 2018, during the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Impact Awards program, the company won an award for its contribution to improving Nigeria’s rank in the “Ease of Doing Business” index through its hosting of critical applications for the CAC’s business registration website.

MDXi’s dedication to best practices and world-class delivery has been critical for the organization’s capacity to provide quality services in the deployment, operations and management of critical ICT infrastructure including Cloud solutions, services and network management facilities for clients across West Africa. An example of such organization is JMG, Nigeria’s largest provider of power generation solutions and electrical infrastructure, with over 5000 customers across the 36 Nigerian states and the broader West African region. The organization chose to host its CRM and ERP in the public cloud and repatriated its workload to MDXi’s data center, to reduce costs, increase availability in response time and ensure global standard security.

Funke Opeke, CEO MainOne, highlighted the importance of the company’s role in enabling the digital economy in West Africa by providing world-class internet services, local data hosting infrastructure and ICT solutions to enable holistic growth. She stated, “MainOne has tapped into global knowledge and world-class solutions platforms by partnering with Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) operated by Selectium, to launch the first locally available Microsoft Azure Stack Cloud service which is now available in Nigeria. With the exponential increase in data use that has accompanied society’s transition into the 21st Century, we understand the need for the cost effective and efficient hosting services that Cloud provides. That is why as businesses prepare to embrace emerging Cloud services, MainOne stands ready to be their Cloud partner of choice, enabling and empowering them with the right managed services to position them as competitive players on the global market stage.”

