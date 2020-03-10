I can’t be intimidated anybody over my Edo governorship ambition, Ize-Iyamu insists

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has explained that he wants to be governor to enable him to impact on the people of the state through the provision of social amenities.

He stated this when a group, ‘Safe Edo Movement’ met to invite him to contest for the governorship of the state.

‎He said though he is a successful farmer and businessman, the satisfaction level he would get impacting on the people can only come through deploying government resources to provide for the needs of people.

He said in his era as Secretary to Edo State Government, the Lucky Igbinedion administration employed over 4,000 teachers many of who he said, have retired from service with the result that many schools in the state now have one or two teachers, following the government’s failure to employ teachers.

Quoting Proverb 19, Ize-Iyamu said pastors are in politics because the Bible says when the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.

In accepting the group’s invitation to contest for the state governorship position, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said: “I want to with humility and all‎ sense of responsibility, accept the call out that you have made,” even as he thanked the group for its vote of confidence in him and for identifying with the people of the state.

Commenting on the violence unleashed on some members of the APC in the state, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said “we will not be afraid of those who think they can intimidate us.

“My house has been surveyed many times for the purpose of throwing in bombs. Even my C of ‎O has been threatened many times.

“So, we are ready to meet with the challenge and by the grace of God, we will triumph,” he said.

He expressed solidarity with Comrade Oshiomhole, saying “Oshiomhole is our brother, our friend, our leader and undisputedly the national chairman of APC,” but regretted that some people in authority in the state were trying to pull him down.

Earlier, President of Safe Edo Movement, Chris Etuakhor, had praised Ize-Iyamu for the positive‎ roles he played in affecting the lives of many people, including students in the state as Secretary to Edo State Government.

