16 Kwara PDP council chairs defect to APC

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

All the 16 suspended People’s Democratic Party (PDP) council chairmen in Kwara state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq shortly after assumption of office in May last year suspended the council bosses for alleged financial malpractices.

The chairman of the suspended Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) members, Joshua Omokanye announced this at APC by-election campaign rally in Patigi, Edu local government area of the

state.

No fewer than six members of ALGON attended the campaign rally for the APC candidate for this Saturday by-election in the state Also at the rally on Monday evening, indications emerged that the lingering frosty relationship between Governor AbdulRazaq and APC chair Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa has been resolved.

Both Mallam AbdulRazaq and Hon Bolarinwa jointly led the APC campaign for the Saturday’s by- election in Patigi constituency.

The seat of the Patigi Constituency in the state House of Assembly became vacant following the death of the former occupant of the seat, Hon. Saidu Rufai in December 3rd last year.

Consequently the Independent National Electoral Commissioner fixed the by- election to fill the vacant seat for Saturday, this week.

The governor and the party’s chairman as well as other APC stalwarts who were on the campaign train to Patigi held a closed door meeting in the house of the Special Assistant (Youths), Attahiru Ibrahim.

AbdulRazaq and Bolarinwa later moved to the palace of Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Bologi to pay the royal father homage.

At the campaign ground, the APC chairman after his opening speech humbly invited Governor AbdulRazaq to present the party’s candidate for the by – election, Ahmed d Adamu Rufai to the people of Patigi.

Speaking at the campaign ground, AbdulRazaq said: “We are working very hard and steadily to address the challenges in this area. We are aware of the challenges you faced as a result of overflow of River Niger. I have spoken with the Governor of Niger State and we are

making efforts to ensure that the dredging of the River Niger is captured in the 2021 budget.”

“We are also launching our Social Investment Programme this month to begin School Feeding Programme, support our market men and women, artisans to jump start their businesses and enterprises,” he said.

“We are happy to be here. We are not visitors to this palace anymore. Let me once again thank you for the overwhelming support the party got in this area in the last general elections. We seek your support for our candidate, Adam Ahmed Rufai, in Saturday’s election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...