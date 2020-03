Muhammadu Sanusi 1, the Emir of Kano, has been dethroned by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the government said Monday.

A statement issued by the SSG, Usman Alhaji, said that Emir Sanusi was removed as a result of what was attributed to his disobedience to the Office of the Kano State Government, and its Agencies.

The removal is of immediate effect, the statement said.

Details coming…

