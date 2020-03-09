Present your pros and cons of restructuring, Yakasai challenges political agitators

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
152

The late Col Gideon Orkar’s military coup which attempted to expel the North-West and North-East geo-political zones from Nigeria was part of a grand scheme by the agitators of restructuring Nigeria, says elder statesman and politician Tanko Yakasai.

He made the observation at a lecture delivered in Abuja to the Igbo Leadership Foundation at Sheraton Hotel, while explaining that the idea of restructuring Nigeria was not a new demand.

He acknowledged that the demand for restructuring has been a feature of Nigerian politics since the constitutional crisis of 1953/4 London constitutional conference, adding that compared to then, the present efforts were not backed by the details of what the promoters desire and in what shape they want Nigeria to be.

“They have not offered Nigerians an opportunity to know what the details of restructuring Nigeria is all about or the blueprint of what they mean by restructuring,” Yakasai stated.

“It will make a world of difference if the protagonists of the idea will take the trouble to spell out the pros and cons of this concept.

“If they can do so, they will help people to have an understanding of what restructuring is all about and be able to make up their minds about it,” he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the current National Assembly in addressing some of the issues that touched on coexistence among Nigerians, revealing that the legislature has appointed an ad hoc committee to deliberate and make necessary recommendations for the amendment of the constitution.

“I hope this time around Nigerians will make the best use of the opportunity to ensure that all the good ideas that have been touted in all the previous unsuccessful attempts at amending the constitution are successfully incorporated into the constitution this time,” Yakasai stated.

For Nigeria to move forward, he recommended the establishment of a truly independent political party system, that is not under the control of any individual or group of individuals in or out of power.

He also recommended “free, fair and credible elections conducted by a robust electoral commission that will be run by people of proven integrity – experienced, honest and truly independent-minded people.”

SHARE
Previous articleAngry Youths attack Imo State’s gov.Uzodinma at Ohaji community
Next articleLet’s Reject Technology for a Change
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.