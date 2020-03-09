Nigeria’s Assemblies of God Church sacks General Superintendent over alleged adultery

Rev. Dr Chidi Okoroafor, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria has been sacked over an alleged affair with a US based woman.

Okoroafor was found guilty of having an immoral affair with a woman identified as Mrs Maurrissal Nwosu by a panel headed by former Lagos District Superintendent Rev Isaac Mpamugo, and subsequently dismissed after the panel submitted its report.

The General Superintendent whose dismissal was announced yesterday March 6, during the church’s General Committee emergency sitting, was accused of going against Biblical principles and the Constitution and Bye-Laws of Assemblies of God Nigeria.

He has been ordered to hand over all Assemblies of God properties in his possession. Rev Ejikeme Ejim has also been been appointed as the Acting General Superintendent of the church.

Daily Post reported that a top member of the church who confirmed the incident, insisted that Okoroafor was not given a fair hearing.

He said;

“Yes, our boss, the GS has been suspended, though he was not given fair hearing, even the woman at the centre of it all was not invited. But he has accepted it, he has handed everything to God.”

