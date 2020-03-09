Nigeria Bourse Plunges by 2.41% amid Dwindling Crude Oil Prices

as NIBOR Rises on Sustained Liquidity Strain…

MPR: 13.50%

Jan ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.13% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

The domestic equities market (ASI) nosedived by 2.41% on sustained bearish activity to close at 25,647.54 points as the Exchange recorded just 1 gainer as against 39 losers at the close of trade. Consequently, the year to date loss of the Lagos bourse worsened to -4.45%.

Similarly, the share prices of GUARANTY, LAWUNION, UNILEVER and CONOIL moderated by 9.96%, 4.96%, 10% and 10% respectively given the sudden weak market sentiment which was triggered by the dwindling crude oil prices amid price war amongst oil rich nations.

Most of the sub-sector gauges closed in red: NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas indices fell by 8.95%, 2.42%, 2.49% and 1.41% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 41.55% and 48.59% to 0.18 billion units and N1.82 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR, NITTY rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity strain. In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked.

