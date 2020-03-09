Nigeria Bourse Plunges by 2.41% amid Dwindling Crude Oil Prices

Naija247news Media
as NIBOR Rises on Sustained Liquidity Strain…

MPR: 13.50%

Jan ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.13% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

The domestic equities market (ASI) nosedived by 2.41% on sustained bearish activity to close at 25,647.54 points as the Exchange recorded just 1 gainer as against 39 losers at the close of trade. Consequently, the year to date loss of the Lagos bourse worsened to -4.45%.

Similarly, the share prices of GUARANTY, LAWUNION, UNILEVER and CONOIL moderated by 9.96%, 4.96%, 10% and 10% respectively given the sudden weak market sentiment which was triggered by the dwindling crude oil prices amid price war amongst oil rich nations.

Most of the sub-sector gauges closed in red: NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas indices fell by 8.95%, 2.42%, 2.49% and 1.41% respectively.

Meanwhile, total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 41.55% and 48.59% to 0.18 billion units and N1.82 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR, NITTY rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity strain. In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked.

Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

