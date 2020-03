The naira bucked the trend of currencies of oil producers as it barely budged Monday despite oil tumbling to historic lows.

Some traders exchanged dollars for between N359-N360 per dollar.

Brent Crude, the international benchmark for oil prices was $35.24 per barrel at 11:21 GMT, having lost $10.03, and fallen by over 22.16 percent, live updates from oilprice.com show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...