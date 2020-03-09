FMDQ Exchange Admits Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc’s N11.5bn Bond

Goddy Egene

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has admission the Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc N11.500 billion Series 1 14.25 per cent Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond for listing on its platform in line the exchange’s commitment towards fostering development by championing and supporting market-driven strategic initiatives.

The Eat & Go SPV bond is the first debt security of a restaurant franchise in Nigeria to be listed on the exchange, attesting to the potential of the capital market to support the needs of diverse stakeholder categories.

Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, the sponsor and promoter of the special purpose vehicle raising the Eat & Go SPV Bond, is Nigeria’s franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, ColdStone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands.

The exchange explained that as is the FMDQ Exchange practice, the Eat & Go SPV Bond shall be availed global visibility through the exchange’s website and market systems for trading, including the FMDQ-Bloomberg E-Bond Trading and Reporting System; governance and information disclosure via its relevant listings and quotations pages on the FMDQ Exchange website as part of steps to maintain due diligence on the bond and protect investors’ interests.

“In addition, following this listing, FMDQ Holdings Plc, as Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, through its exchange, clearing and depository subsidiaries, shall provide end-to-end services from trade execution to clearing, risk management and settlement of transactions for the bond,” the exchange said.

According the exchange as part of efforts towards unlocking the potential of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ promotes market development in collaboration with its varied stakeholders towards making the FMDQ markets.

