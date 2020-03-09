Dethroned Sanusi deported to Nasarawa State as Aminu Bayero elected as new Emir of Kano

An uneasy calm enveloped Kano after Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje announced the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir of Kano, a few hours after Muhammadu Sanusi II was deposed early Monday. Sources told Huhuonline.com that the emir of Bichi may be replaced by Galadima of Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi.

Announcing the new emir of Kano, secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji disclosed that the new appointment was in consonant with section 11 subsection 1 of deposition laws of 1999 as amended which empowers Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to do so.

The SSG noted that the final choice of Aminu as new emir was based on the recommendation of Kano Kingmakers who had earlier submitted a list of potential replacement of former emir Sanusi. The Kano State government explained that Sanusi II was dethroned because of his disrespect of lawful instructions from Gov Ganduje and other lawful authorities, and breach of Kano Emirate law 2019.

A statement by the state government said, Sanusi’s removal from office was to safeguard the good image and prestige of the Kano Emirate. “The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amounts to total insubordination. It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate,” the statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said.

The government said the “the removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years,” noting that the decision was sequel to due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019.

Meanwhile, the dethroned emir, Sanusi has been vacated from the palace amidst heavy security guard. The dethroned Emir of Kano, has been flown to Nasarawa State, according to reliable sources, who told Huhuonline.com that Sanusi on arrival in the state will be taken to a guest house in Keana LGA. Sources confirmed that officials of Nasarawa state are awaiting Sanusi’s arrival in Lafia.

A combined team of security operatives has been deployed along the road leading to the palace while there were reports that the dethroned emir had been placed under house arrest. Security has also been beefed up at the Government House and the Kano State House of Assembly where there was a free-for-all fight earlier on Monday over the ongoing investigation of petitions against Sanusi.

Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who became Emir of Kano after the death of Emir Ado Bayero, was dethroned Monday by the state government. There was heavy security deployment to the palace of Emir Kano shortly after Sanusi II was deposed as the policemen deployed to the palace sealed off the entrance to the palace. Security at the entrances to Kano State Government House and the state house of assembly, have been beefed up, apparently to forestall protest. Hundreds of Kano residents were also seen gathering close to the palace of the deposed emir, whose palace guards were said to have been withdrawn. Relatives and some confidantes, like Dr. Bashir Aliyu, the chief Imam of Alfurqan Mosque, were among those with him at the time of his dethronement.

