Buhari approves 65 radio, TV licenses

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved a total number of 65 radio FM and digital television licenses across various sectors in the country.
Top among the beneficiaries are the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp who acquired radio FM broadcasting license each, the Nigeria Customs Service, with radio and television licenses, and Blueprint newspapers who got approval of a free view digital terrestrial television licence.
The list of the first batch of the FM Radio and Digital Television Broadcasting Licenses, was made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Assistant Diretor, Public Affairs, National Broadcasting Commission, Ekanem Antia.
“Consequent upon the approval granted by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the National Broadcasting Commission has released the list of 65 successful companies and institutions of higher learning recently granted Radio, Digital Television and University Campus Radio Broadcasting.
“In summary, 43 companies have been granted FM Radio Broadcasting Licenses, eight Campus FM Radio Broadcasting Licenses, one Community FM Radio Broadcasting License and 13 Free-View Digital Terrestrial Television Licenses,” the NBC said.
The commission, however, added that there were no available frequencies for assignment for Lagos and Abuja.
The four-page statement also listed other beneficiaries which included Rhola Vision Engineering Limited, Leadership Group, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), amongst others.

