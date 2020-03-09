ASUU’s industrial action averted as KUST Wudil meet demands

Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wudil has settled four of the key demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) of the university.

The Union had recently threatened to embark on industrial action following negligence in funding issues.

A press statement signed by Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, of the university at the weekend announced that KUST has so far settled staff entitlements.

Also settled, according to the statement, are the 50 per cent balance of the N 198 million Postgraduate Grant and 2017/2018 Supervision Allowance and Family Air ticket allowance (SIWES).

It said that the excess workload allowances for 2014/2015, 2015/2016, as well as 2016/2017 submitted by the Union in May 2019 and August 2019, respectively, have been approved by the State Executive Council, adding that the release of the funds is in process.

The release also stated that their hazard allowance had been implemented in the months of January and February 2020.

The university stressed the state government’s determination to improve its support and funding of the institution whilst appealing to the Union to maintain the existing cordial labour-management relations.

