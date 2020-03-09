Anambra 2021: Zoning is not our focus now – PDP

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
150

Ahead of the forthcoming congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the South East zone of the party has resolved to retain its existing zoning arrangement.

Rising from its Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting in Enugu, the zone said the arrangement as it were, had worked well and officers also done very well.

According to the zonal chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, who addressed newsmen after the meeting, the zone needs no distraction as it is focused now on the congress.

He said: “We passed a resolution on zoning arrangements, deciding that there were positions zoned to different states in the zone and for continuity and stability of the party, ZEC decided that all zoned offices to the states, both in the zone and national offices should remain because they have done well. It was put to vote and unanimously adopted.

“The zonal chairman, auditor, youth leader and ex-offico remained in Ebonyi state, there is no change. The zonal treasure, woman leader, ex-officio were zoned to Anambra state.

“Enugu State retains the zonal secretary, financial secretary and ex-officio. Imo State retains the zonal organizing secretary, publicity secretary and ex-officio. Abia has the zonal legal adviser, ex-officio.

“In national positions, Abia State has national organising secretary, national ex-officio; Anambra has two national ex-officio; Ebonyi has one national ex-officio and Enugu has the national youth leader with national ex-officio while Imo State has deputy national financial secretary and one national ex-officio.”

On whether the party has zoned the Anambra guber he said: “The essence of this meeting is the zoning of party positions because congress is just a week ahead of us and we are a people that are focused and we are a people that have refused to be distracted.

“Anambra State is not in focus, as far as the zoning arrangement is concerned. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it, I can assure you that.”

SHARE
Previous articleOshiomhole has stepped on many toes because of 2023 – Hilliard Eta
Next articleInsecurity: Catholic Priests, worshipers shutdown Awka in protest over worsening insecurity
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.