Women must be included in next excos, Akwa PDP says

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set to host its Congress election on Saturday, March 7, 2019.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Uyo, the State Chairman of the party, Mr Paul Ekpo said that the election became necessary following the tenure expiration of the current excos of the party

While assuring that the congress would be anchored on the premise of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion, he explained that the party intends to allocate more seats to women.

Ekpo said that positions to be occupied by women range from ward, local government, to state government, added that the constitutional amendment has been approved to the effect.

He urged all the stakeholders involved to abide by the stipulated guidelines and conducted themselves orderly.

The State Chairman urged all delegates to the congresses to arrive the venues on time and endeavour to take part in all the processes.

“From this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the processes of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the ward, Local Government and State levels for the next four years. We can assure that in our vintage tradition, the Congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.

“On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party. In accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution, in the forthcoming nomination.

“We implore all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines. No iota of violence will be condoned. It is our desire to maintain the new tradition of orderliness, inclusion and peace that we have entrenched in our party in Akwa Ibom.

“In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.

“We urge all members of the party to work with these Committees to conduct rancour-free congresses beginning from this Saturday.

“In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, The Central Congresses Coordinating Committee will step in to resolve the crisis.

“Events and emerging realities in the past few years in our nation have only proven that our party, the PDP holds the assurance for the kind of people-centric leadership that our nation needs at this time.

“At all levels, our party will continue to strive towards producing men of credible character and competent standing to step into the task of providing purposeful leadership at all levels.

“Let me express our sincere appreciation to all the stakeholders and members of our party who have continued to keep faith with the PDP. This faith and sacrifices have been the reason for our successes. We assure that on our part, we will continue to hold to produce responsible leadership capable of delivering democratic dividends to our people,” he said.

