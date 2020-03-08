Redeploy Our Husbands, Wives Of Policemen In North-East Tell Buhari

Wives of policemen fighting Boko Haram in the North-East have asked the Nigerian Government to redeploy their husbands from the violent region.

The women said their husbands have been abandoned in the region without adequate support.

They made their grievance known while protesting in Jos, Plateau State.

One of the protesters, who gave her name as Mrs Gabriel, said, “Our hearts are troubled. Every day, we are being turned into widows due to the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East, because our husbands who are deployed in the region are daily being killed by the terrorists without anything being done.

“The situation is unbearable to us.”

Another protester, Mrs Ilya, said, “Why are our husbands not being redeployed according to the terms of their engagement? Some of them have overstayed in their places of assignment, yet they just abandon them to their fate, making them easy preys to the terrorists who have sophisticated weapons.

“Many of them have been killed with the information kept secret from their families while those who managed to be alive are not allowed to visit their families for many years.

“The Federal Government should have pity on us and save our husbands from avoidable deaths.

“That is why we are calling on the government to redeploy them before we all become widows.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...