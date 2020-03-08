Northern Reps to debate on reforms of Almajiri system

By Agency Reporter

A House of Representatives Member, Dr Balarabe Kakale (PDP-Sokoto), says the House has set March 12 to debate on the reforms in the Almajiri system of education in the country.

Kakale, who represent Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency in Sokoto state, stated this in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.

The lawmaker said that the move was part of the legislators commitment to reform the system.

“This is aimed at reforming the system to be better, as well as realign it to be in tune with globally-accepted standards within the context of religion, tradition, culture and socio-economic realities.

“The day has been set aside for debate only on the Almajiri system on the floor of the Chamber, setting aside all other Legislative businesses.

“This is a remarkable step on the side of the Nigerian Legislators headed by the Speaker Femi Gbajabimiala, and his deputy, Ahmad Wase, to tackle the challenges of the Almajiri child.

” I shall be focusing my contributions on solutions to the following topics that included; History of Almajiri system, Ideology, Migration nature, Boarding accomodation, Socioeconomic status and age,” he said.

Kakale further disclosed that his proposed areas of contributions at the debate would include the statistical data presentation of almajiri system and parents of the children.

“Other areas of focus will include Push and Pull factors for the almajiri system, legislation, banning or proscription, enforcement and schools environment, water as well as sanitation and curriculum of Qur’anic studies.

“We need to review and enhance the curriculum to prepare the Qur’anic students for the 21st century, vocational training, technical training, entrepreneurship, and the National Almajiri Summit,” he added.

The lawmaker further explained that the day would provide a great opportunity for the members and major stakeholders to understand the roots of the system with view to reform it for the better.

Kakale said he would suggest the emulation of the Indonesian Pondok Madrassa Education System, which he described as a well thought out model that could be adopted in Nigeria.

(NAN)

