NIMC Director In Court For Raping Two-year-old Girl

Naija247news
The police have arraigned Ikenna Unegbu, Director of National Identity Management Commission in Imo for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl.

According to mother of the victim, Chinonye Obioma, the incident happened on February 5 in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Obioma told the court that the suspect took her child into his office on the pretext of consoling her daughter after she scolded her.

Obioma said she noticed the unusual way her daughter was walking after she urinated.

The mother said when she removed her pant, she noticed bruises and remains of sperm on her swollen private parts.

“My daughter went into the office twice with biscuits and groundnuts, only to come out from the director’s office the third time crying,” Obioma said.

“When I asked her what happened, she mentioned that Uncle Police (the suspect) removed her pant, and put his stick (penis) inside her bumbum. I went home in tears, seeing reddish, swollen vagina, remains of sperms, tissue paper gummed on her private parts.

“I called the Oga Ikenna (suspect) to enquire what he did with my daughter, and he harshly denied knowledge of the incident.”

