Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya Retains UFC Title After Defeating Romero

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
165

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title in a frustrating, bizarre unanimous decision over Yoel Romero to close out a wild UFC 248 card in Las Vegas, United States, on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 – all for Adesanya.

The Last Stylebender runs his undefeated record to 19-0 and solidifies himself as the best middleweight on the planet.

The 30-year-old added one of the scariest fighters in the division to a list of victims that already includes Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya’s ascent to UFC stardom has been drastic.

He made his UFC debut in February 2018 and has skyrocketed to impressive champion in 2020.

SHARE
Previous articleHow Nigeria Was Sold Between January 2017 And December 2019 By Ettu Mohammed
Next articleNNPC’s trading surplus declines 70% to N3.95bn in one month
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.