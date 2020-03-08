Nigeria may Experience Another Economic Recession in 2020 as Expert see″$20 Oil Coming,”

Nigeria’s economy may experience another recession in 2020 as Oil experts has predicted oil price may slip into $20 a barrel in 2020, because of the Covid-19 global crisis and the effect on oil industry, Naija247news.com understands.

Experts are calling dramatically lower crude prices as major OPEC and non-OPEC producers prepare for an all-out price war, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the new coronavirus hammers global demand.

″$20 oil in 2020 is coming,” Ali Khedery, formerly Exxon’s senior Middle East advisor and now CEO of U.S.-based strategy firm Dragoman Ventures, wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Huge geopolitical implications. Timely stimulus for net consumers. Catastrophic for failed/failing petro-kleptocracies Iraq, Iran, etc – may prove existential 1-2 punch when paired with COVID19.”

The comment came as oil prices are down 30% for the year and a day after Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April. Plunging price forecasts are also coming amid reports of a possible increase in production by the OPEC kingpin from its current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to more than 10 million bpd.

Africa’s largest economy slid into recession in the second quarter of 2016 as a slump in crude prices from $112 a barrel in 2014 to below $50, hammered the OPEC member’s public finances and battered the naira currency price of oil fell from highs of about. Crude sales make up two-thirds of government revenue.

Even though, the west African country had reported an economic growth of 2.55 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 on an annualized basis, which is the highest quarterly growth rate for Nigeria since the recession of 2016-2017, the Statistics office of Nigeria had unveiled On Monday, the 24th of February 2020.

Meanwhile, railing against Nigeria’s policy to rely heavily on oil sectors as the nation’s non-oil sector grew by 2.26 per cent last year, an Africa economist at Capital Economics, John Ashbourne said followed by the reveal of the report on Monday (February 24th),

“Today’s figures still doesn’t show any sign that President Buhari is succeeding in rebalancing Nigeria’s economy.

The pickup in growth was caused by an easing in the contraction of wholesale and retail trade and a boom in the banking sector.

Covid-19 Threats on 2020 Budget of 10.6 trillion naira

Since the first case of Coronavirus reported in Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has moved to adjust its budget this year after fears of coronavirus pandemic dragged the price of crude under the target set in its 2020 spending plan.

“The current crude oil price of $53 a barrel is below the budget benchmark. So what we are doing is studying the situation. We are committed to doing a midterm review,” Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance told reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed the country’s 10.6 trillion naira ($29 billion) spending plan into law this year based on an crude price projection of $57 a barrel and targeted oil earnings of 2.64 trillion naira. Brent crude prices are down about 22% this year.

Africa’s largest oil producer relies on earnings from the black commodity for about 50% to 60% of its income and more than 90% of its export revenues.

The International Monetary Fund slashed the West African nation’s economic growth projection to 2% from 2.5% because of a decline in oil prices.

DOUBLE WHAMMY

Nigeria confirmed its first coronavirus case last week, wiping some 300 billion naira ($980 million) off the value of the local stock market. If the virus spreads, and workers and shoppers stay home, much-needed revenue from a higher VAT rate passed last year will evaporate.

Economies across Sub-Saharan Africa, with just a handful of cases, are all at risk. Angola exports the bulk of its oil to China, while Kenya relies on Beijing for billions in infrastructure funding.

Kevin Daly of asset manager Aberdeen Standard Investments, who holds Nigerian debt, said China’s broken supply chain, and the hit to oil, represent a double whammy.

“We have seen the IMF (International Monetary Fund) revise growth down from 2.5% to 2%, but I think it will be closer to 1%,” he said.

Naira’s many woes

Covid-19 global crisis has forced the Naira exchange rate to remain unchanged at the Bureau De Change and the parallel (“black”) markets at N358/USD and N360.00/USD respectively as the outbreak of CONVID-19 appears to have reduced the need for the US Dollar.

Nigeria’s currency Naira has traded around 360-365 per dollar since its last devaluation in 2017. While the central bank says the exchange rate is determined by the market, it is much less volatile than other oil currencies such as the Russian ruble and Kazakh tenge. A fall of 10% would take the naira to about 400, while a 20% drop would see it at 450.

DOLLAR RESERVES SLUMP

Last week, Foreign reserves in Africa’s biggest oil producer slumped by $350 million, the most on a weekly basis since October. The slide has accelerated since the coronavirus outbreak in China rocked global markets and sent Brent crude prices down to around $55 a barrel.

From June 2019, Nigeria’s reserves have decreased by 17% to $37.4 billion, the lowest in more than two years.

“In 2016 we had reserves as low as $23 billion and we survived,” central bank spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, said after the release of the survey. “We have proved them wrong before and we will do it again.”

But in February, the central bank and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, a Lagos-based platform that oversees naira transactions, introduced new naira futures contracts of up to five years. The aim is to attract more foreign investment by helping investors hedge their currency exposure, Tumi Sekoni, an FMDQ managing director, said.

Emefiele may be able rebuild reserves after Buhari asked lawmakers this week to approve a sale of $3.3 billion of bonds.

“The planned Eurobond sale will temporarily ease investors’ concerns, but that will hold only if the level of reserves stays put in the long run,” said Guy Tossou, a portfolio manager with BNP Paribas in London.

“The reserves-accumulation trend is reversing and of course that raises a lot of questions among the portfolio investors,” Tossou said. Still, he doesn’t expect a devaluation until 2022.

Moody’s, which downgraded Nigeria’s outlook in December, has warned that its debt, which has ballooned to 26 trillion naira ($85.5 billion), quadruple the 2008 level, made it particularly vulnerable to external shocks.

Oil Price Shock

OPEC member Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and it pumped 1.776 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January 2020, according to OPEC’s secondary sources in its monthly report published this week. Adding condensate production, Nigeria’s total oil output exceeds 2 million bpd.

In its 2020 budget, Nigeria pegged oil production at 2.18m barrel per day, with a price benchmark of $57 per barrel. But in recent weeks, the impact of coronavirus has sent prices tumbling, crashing at $51 per barrel. On Friday, prices crashed further.

Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said at the conference that “We are, more than ever before, committed to working with stakeholders to increase our crude oil production from 2.3 million bbl per day to 3 million bbl per day.”

The recent amendment to the Deep Offshore Act will improve financial stability and investor confidence, NNPC’s head said.

Manufacturing Slump

Recently released Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed slower growth in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing

businesses in February 2020 as production level and new orders indices moved southwards.

According to the survey, the manufacturing composite PMI expanded slower to 58.3 index

points in February (from 59.2 in January), the eighteenth consecutive expansion. The quiet

growth in manufacturing composite PMI was due to slower expansion in production level index to 58.9 in February 2020 (from 59.6 in January 2020) which was driven by slower expansion in new orders – the index decreased to 59.1 in February 2020 (from 59.7 in January 2020).

The slower PMI trend should continue in the month of March especially via trade sector where imported goods needed in the domestic supply chain appear to have slowed amid the battle against COVID-19 which poses risk of reduced production volume.

A supply flood and inventory surge

The impending flood of supply, overwhelmed inventories and coronavirus-led demand shock to a commodity that was already seen as relatively depressed in terms of pricing will inevitably slam those prices further — the question only remains as to how much.

Not everyone shares Khedery’s $20 per barrel oil forecast. Goldman Sachs predicted a bottom-out price of $35 per barrel in the event of a price war, or a fall to $40 before a second-quarter average of $42 if nothing changes.

Emirates NBD forecasts Brent prices to average $45 per barrel and WTI at $40 “with troughs in Q2 before a tentative recovery over the rest of the year.”

Why the Fears of Recession?

First, Africa’s top oil producer remains heavily dependent on oil, with crude accounting for 90% of foreign currency earnings and nearly 70% of the government’s income.

Low oil prices and falling output in 2016 underwrote Nigeria’s economic recession in 2016.

Prices remain low at sub-$60. The recent bombing in Saudi Arabia showed that prices can be disrupted for only short periods with oil producers, with markets ready to respond to shocks (and consequently keep prices low).

With production costs around $25 to $35 per barrel in Nigeria and Brent crude offtake prices ranging from $50 to $65 per barrel in the country, many producers will barely make profit, particularly in scenarios where overhead is high and debt payments weigh down cash flows (all of which is par for the course in Nigeria).

Nigeria is also confronting ageing oilfields and lack of new investments.

An uptick in exploration projects does not necessarily spell a boost for output considering the typical timeframe from exploration and development to production.

A new exploration sadly may not hit the market until late 2022 or in 2023. Security will also remain an issue in the Delta and beyond. Terrorism sadly continues to disrupt production in the country and raises the cost per barrel for any producer.

Second, Nigeria non-oil sector growth is still relatively slow with approximately 1.6% and 2.6% growth respectively in the first and second quarter of this year, according to the Nigerian statistics office.

The reality remains that Nigeria’s manufacturing, retail, and banking sectors face structural problems that Nigerian politicians struggle to fix (irrespective of the party in control). For example, electricity shortages have stunted the maturation of the manufacturing and industrial space in Nigeria.

Third, liquidity in the banking sector is undercutting growth and investment. Banks are increasingly reluctant to lend to the private sector with inadequate access to finance undercutting economic growth.

The Central Bank fined 12 banks more than NGN 400 billion ($1.3 billion) for failing to meet its minimum loan-to-deposit ratio requirement of 65%. The banks fined include First City Monument Bank, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Most banks reduced lending following the recession in 2016 and the oil price crash in 2014. Officials’ urgency to pump cash in the economy via lending is understandable and appreciated.

