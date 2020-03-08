NCDMB, Shell sign lease agreement for gas development

Lagos — The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has signed an agreement with Shell Nigeria Gas, SNG, for the lease of one hectare of NCDMB’s land at Polaku, Bayelsa State, for the development of a pressure reduction and metering station by Shell.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, and the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong.

The pressure reduction and metering station will be used to distribute part of the gas from Shell’s Gbarain-Ubie gas plant for domestic utilisation of gas.

Speaking at the lease agreement signing ceremony, Wabote explained that the Board decided to use part of its land to catalyse the distribution and availability of natural gas to domestic users within Bayelsa and neighbouring states, in line with its vision to be a catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

The availability of natural gas will open up the corridor of opportunities for new and existing investors, he said, adding that NCDMB is already in receipt of proposals for the location of power plants, CNG plants, and other manufacturing outfits in Polaku

”With the extension of the gas pipeline network by SNG, more businesses can be supplied with natural gas thereby creating employment and enabling impactful economic activities. With this partnership, we expect 30,000 direct and indirect jobs to be created in construction, manufacturing, and services sector within the next two years,” he said.

In January 2020, the Board partnered Rungas Prime Industries Limited in the establishment of a 400,000 per annum Type 3 LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant in Polaku.

Speaking further, the NCDMB Executive Secretary noted that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had declared 2020 as the year of gas and that the NCDMB had bought into this declaration.

He stated that the partnership with Shell Nigeria Gas will enable the provision of natural gas for power generation, feedstock, transportation, and for other industrial uses.

Wabote added that SNG’s project aligns with the Board’s 10-year roadmap, which aims to increase the level of Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry to 70 percent by 2027.

In his comments, the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas conveyed Shell’s excitement to distribute gas from its Gbarain-Ubie facility to drive economic development in Bayelsa State and environs. He stated that Shell is the pioneer and leader in the delivery of domestic gas.

