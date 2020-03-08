Corps Member Drowns 11 Days To Passing Out In Bayelsa

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
205

Oluwafemi Mark, a 28-year-old corps member posted to Nembe-Bassambiri under Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was on Friday confirmed dead from drowning during a beach party with some colleagues and indigenes few days to the passing out parade held in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place at Miami Beach in Nembe-Basanbiri area of the state.

Spokesperson for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, stated that it occurred on February 22, exactly 11 days to the passing out parade.

But the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, who personally attended the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch A corps members at Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital, commiserated with the NYSC and family of the victim.

He stressed the need for stakeholders to intensify efforts at ensuring safety of corps members in the state.

SHARE
Previous articleIndonesia Returnee Arrested For Murder Of Cleric In Imo
Next articleFake Nigerian Pastor, Wife Jailed In United Kingdom For Sexually Abusing Children
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.