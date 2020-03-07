Will Buhari may dump Amaechi Over NIMASA politics

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
147

By Sentry
What is really cooking in the Presidency over the renewal of the tenure of the Director–General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside? Will President Muhammadu Buhari dump his favourite godson, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, over NIMASA politics?

There were rumours in the last 72 hours that President Buhari has appointed Bashir Jamoh to replace Dakuku Peterside as the DG of NIMASA.

Peterside, who was appointed in 2016, will complete his four-year tenure on March 10, 2020.

But Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation, said he was not aware of Jamoh’s appointment, creating an impression that all is not well in the government.

SENTRY scooped that it is true that a process has been initiated to appoint Jamoh, but it has not been completed. A third force was said to be behind Jamoh to spite Amaechi. The leakage of the process caused the brouhaha over NIMASA DG.

Anaechi’s tone, however, suggested that he will not tolerate being sidelined. Will the minister have his way? Or will the President shun his godson?

Already, Governor Nyesom Wike has joined issues with the President for not appointing Rivers State indigenes to top positions.

SHARE
Previous articleOshiomhole: IG orders crackdown on APC groups protesting at national secretariat
Next articleAs cash crunch hits PDP, what next?
Naija247news Media, New York
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.