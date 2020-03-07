PDP financially broke, sacks 62 workers including directors, supervisors affected

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked 62 workers including senior and junior staffers respectively.

Out of the 62 affected staff, there are 4 directors, 2 deputy directors, 6 assistant directors, 17 supervisors, as well as 14 intermediate staff and 19 junior workers.

Agbo Emmanuel, the PDP Deputy National Secretary announced this on Friday in Abuja. It was gathered that the party resolved to relieve 50 percent of its total number of workers.

The memo announcing the sack of the affected staff was dated March 5, 2020, and titled “Disengagement of staff.”

It said the decision was taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) committee on staff rationalization.

“The NEC members on staff rationalisation in the National Executive Committee meeting of February 22, was mandated to implement the committee’s recommendation of downsizing 50 per cent of the staff strength.

“Affected staff must first show evidence of disengagement signed to, by the National Secretary’s officer befor payment. All staff have the option of resignation, and such a letter should only be addressed to the National Secretary.

“All affected staff must be cleared and issues clearance certificate indicating that they are not financially or materially indebted to the party.

“Consequently upon above, all affected staff must hand over all party documents, materials, office keys and their identify cards to enable clearance. “Management wishes the affected staff best of luck in their future endeavour,” it stated.

Solomon Ayado, Abuja

