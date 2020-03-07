Nigerian Equities Plunges by 55bps on Renewed Bearish Activity

; NIBOR Rises amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

The Lagos bourse index (ASI) moderated by 0.55% on renewed profit taking activity to close at 26,279.61 points despite the Exchange recording 19 gainers as against 16 losers at the close of trade.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the Local bourse worsened to -2.09%.

Investors took profit on banking and consumer goods stocks thereby dragging their sub-sector gauges by 2.96% and 0.12% respectively.

On the positive side, the NSE Insurance, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices rose by 0.86%,1.49% and 0.62% respectively. Meanwhile, market activity waned as total volume and value of stocks traded declined by 16.39% and 45.36% to 0.36 billion units and N4.27 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain.

However, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked; In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds and FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked.

