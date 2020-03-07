Nigerian Richest Billionaire Entrepreneur need to pay N940 million to takeover Arsenal FC, Bob Ratcliffe reveals

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has been told how much it will cost to buy one of the Premier League’s big sides – by Bob Ratcliffe, the brother of one of Britain’s richest men Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Nigerian billionaire has previously stated his desire to buy the North London club.

Dangote says he is focusing on other interests at the moment, but is targeting next year as a possible date to launch his bid for the club.

Back in January, he reiterated his intentions, saying: “It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

Sir Jim has been linked with a takeover of Chelsea for some years, but last August his company Ineos completed a deal to take over Nice instead.

His brother Bob, who is head of the football division for Ineos, has revealed how much it would currently cost to take over a Premier League club.

Bob Ratcliffe, head of the division of Ineos which owns Nice football club has revealed that it would cost around £2billion ( N940,000,000,000) to buy Arsenal.

Bob told the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit that a takeover of a ‘top six’ club would cost at least £2billion, but a move for a team elsewhere in the Premier League would cost between £150million and £350million.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire index, Aliko Dangote became $4.3 billion richer in 2019 as he ended the decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion, making him the 96th wealthiest man in the world.

The staggering $15 billion is more the GDP of eight African countries, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered the outlook for the continent, but economists see the economies of Rwanda, Ivory Coast, and Ethiopia to grow in 2020.

Africa’s GDP was $2.45 trillion in 2019, per latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Aliko Dangote net worth is 0.61 percent of that figure.

With $15 billion worth, Dangote has the financial power to buy Arsenal and will make the move at the right time.

The 62-year-old has admitted his desire to buy the north London club in the past and Football.London claim he he reiterated his intentions in January.

Dangote, whose net is believed to be around $10billion, is head of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria.

