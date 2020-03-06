No Coronavirus case in Edo, says Commissioner

The Edo State Government has allayed the fear of residents over a suspected case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, noting that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in any part of the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia said the only suspected case that was presented to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), has tested negative to the virus.
The Commissioner said, “This is to bring to the knowledge of the good people of Edo State that the suspected case of COVID-19 that was presented to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday, had his sample specimen sent to the Virology Research and Testing Centre in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua. The result of the test came out negative.

“This is to allay the fear of an outbreak of Corona Virus Infection in Edo State. Please note that there is no case of Corona Virus in Edo State.”

