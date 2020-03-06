I don’t have ambition for 2023 presidency, Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, said his actions as a peacemaker and conciliator are not geared towards taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He described as untrue, reports that he is working clandestinely towards building structures to prosecute his “rumored presidential ambition in 2023”.

Speaking through Segun Dipe, his senior special assistant on public communications, Fayemi said he is not in the league of those working towards the next presidential election.

“Fayemi is a sitting governor and he chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He enjoys these roles and he is playing them to the best of his ability,” the statement read.

“His objective is that of engaging in processes such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration in order to move a seemingly violent conflict into non-violent dialogue, where differences are settled through conflict transformation processes or through the work of representative political institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...