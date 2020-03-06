How Buhari will convert S/East to APC before 2023 – Presidency

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, says President Muhammadu Buhari will complete ongoing legacy projects in the South-East before the end of 2023.

Adesina gave the assurance when he received the Editorial management of Orient Daily Newspaper, led by veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief, Stanley Egbochuku, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The presidential spokesman said several ongoing federal projects in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo were at different stages of completion.

He recounted that in 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had listed 69 ongoing projects in the region, mainly roads and bridges, funded from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

‘‘Last December, I had reason to travel to Onitsha, Anambra State and onboard the flight to Asaba, I remember the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, asking me to ‘thank the President profusely for us on the second Niger Bridge.’

‘‘The good thing is that the project will be completed by February 2022, as promised by the contractor handling it,’’ he said.

Adesina welcomed the initiative by the media group to partner with his office to uphold professionalism in the media industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...