Governor Uzodinma Assures of Speedy Completion of Work on Imo State Water Corporation

· Orders Security Agencies to go Tough on Dredgers

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has reiterated his commitment to restore potable water within Owerri metropolis and sub-urban communities in the shortest possible time.

The Governor stated this on Thursday when he paid an unscheduled visit to Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation headquarters at Egbu.

Speaking, the Governor said that Imolites will have access to potable water within three weeks, adding that ISWC is living up to its billing of making sure that all agreements reached with the Corporation are all in place.

Governor Uzodinma expressed displeasure over the attitude of past administrations by neglecting the water board; a situation which has culminated in near irreparable facility and infrastructural decay in the Corporation in the past 24 years.

Governor Uzodinma harped on the significance of potable water in the entire state, particularly in curbing the prevalent water-borne diseases, adding that most of the patients visited in our hospitals are suffering from avoidable water-related ailments.

The Governor used the opportunity to warn those encroaching on the land of the Water Corporation to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law. He said: “Government is also aware that the land meant for this Corporation has been encroached massively by people whether illegally or otherwise. We’re going to re-assess the situation and ensure that the Master Plan of this facility as at 1981 when this place was acquired by the then administration is restored and in the process, if we need to demolish some houses, we’re going to demolish them.”

The Managing Director of ISWC, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu, who conducted the Governor round the facility, condemned the illegal sand dredging activities, saying it has impeded the free flow of Otamiri River to the dam.

The Governor said: “The Water Board has also complained of the illegal dredging activities going on. I’ve directed the CP to arrest those that are carrying out the illegal dredging and in the process tampering with the activities of this place. They are going to be considered as criminals because that is pure illegal trespass, and amounts to illegal tampering with the entire ecosystem and disturbing the arrangement that has been done here by government for our people to drink good water. So, government has to match them to ensure that something is done to serve as a deterrent to other people who disobey the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...